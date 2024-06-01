Schulz Wealth LTD. Acquires Shares of 14,921 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,214,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,957,000 after acquiring an additional 100,374 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,135,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,095,000 after acquiring an additional 233,288 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after acquiring an additional 70,774 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 861.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 619,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after acquiring an additional 554,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 36.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,815,000 after purchasing an additional 125,532 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.58. The stock had a trading volume of 117,219 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average of $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

