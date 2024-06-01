Schulz Wealth LTD. Invests $1.44 Million in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 38,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March accounts for 1.4% of Schulz Wealth LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMAR. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000.

BATS:FMAR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.64. 15,812 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.28.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

