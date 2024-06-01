Schulz Wealth LTD. Invests $10.69 Million in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,689,000. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 10.2% of Schulz Wealth LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Schulz Wealth LTD. owned approximately 2.92% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 95,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,493,000.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VFMO traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $150.03. The company had a trading volume of 106,642 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.48. The firm has a market cap of $510.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

