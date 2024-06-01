Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Holdings Boosted by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.35. 173,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,532. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $81.74.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
