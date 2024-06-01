Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Trimmed by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 3.4% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,477. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.69. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $63.15. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

