Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $52,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.01.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $65.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,632,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,044,958. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.19. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $529.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,631,147 shares of company stock worth $557,995,354 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

