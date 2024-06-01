Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Shares of SHG opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Shinhan Financial Group has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $38.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
