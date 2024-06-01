Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SHG opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Shinhan Financial Group has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $38.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Stories

