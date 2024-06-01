Short Interest in abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Grows By 26.1%

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,327,700 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 3,433,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21,638.5 days.
abrdn Price Performance
abrdn stock remained flat at $1.98 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330. abrdn has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.
About abrdn
