Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Expands By 36.1%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the April 30th total of 14,400 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 978,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
SXTC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 498,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
