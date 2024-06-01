Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Expands By 36.1%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the April 30th total of 14,400 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 978,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SXTC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 498,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

