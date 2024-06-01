Short Interest in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Increases By 28.8%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the April 30th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Enerplus Stock Performance

ERF remained flat at $20.09 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.97. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Enerplus had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $362.04 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 14.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,826,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enerplus by 44.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

