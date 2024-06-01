Short Interest in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Declines By 19.4%

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Magyar Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MGYR traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. 2,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545. Magyar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $71.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.29.
Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 7.26%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Magyar Bancorp stock. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,366 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.43% of Magyar Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 46.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Magyar Bancorp Company Profile
Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
