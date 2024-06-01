Short Interest in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Increases By 42.9%

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Strattec Security

Strattec Security Trading Up 2.4 %

Strattec Security stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $113.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.01. Strattec Security has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $30.34.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.42 million. Strattec Security had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Gate City Capital Management, bought 7,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $173,602.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 412,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,143,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strattec Security

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 63.6% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 9.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares during the period. 68.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strattec Security Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.