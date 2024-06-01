Short Interest in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Increases By 42.9%

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.42 million. Strattec Security had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Gate City Capital Management, bought 7,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $173,602.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 412,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,143,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strattec Security
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 63.6% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 9.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares during the period. 68.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Strattec Security Company Profile
Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.
