Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Sify Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

NASDAQ SIFY opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. Sify Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 255,050 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Sify Technologies worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile



Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

