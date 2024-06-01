Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $4.75 target price on the stock.

SIRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded Sirius XM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SIRI

Sirius XM Trading Up 2.9 %

SIRI stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 140,560.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.