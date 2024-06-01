Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SKX. Barclays began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.75.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of SKX opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.42. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $71.52.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,236,010.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,089,917.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 25,282 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,544,983.02. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 123,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,479.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,236,010.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,089,917.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,914 shares of company stock worth $5,005,765. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 12.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 77,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,028,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

