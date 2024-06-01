Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Up 27.0% in May

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2024

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKYGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Smurfit Kappa Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SMFKY traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $49.15. The stock had a trading volume of 31,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.68. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $49.59.

Smurfit Kappa Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.9148 dividend. This is a positive change from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

(Get Free Report)

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland, Germany, France, Mexico, rest of Europe, and other Americas. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.