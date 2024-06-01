Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Up 27.0% in May

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Smurfit Kappa Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SMFKY traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $49.15. The stock had a trading volume of 31,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.68. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $49.59.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Smurfit Kappa Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.9148 dividend. This is a positive change from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland, Germany, France, Mexico, rest of Europe, and other Americas. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.