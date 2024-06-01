Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Short Interest Update

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,500 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 486,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,035,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Solar Energy Initiatives Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SNRY remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. 158,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,373. Solar Energy Initiatives has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
About Solar Energy Initiatives
