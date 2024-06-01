Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Short Interest Update

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,500 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 486,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,035,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Solar Energy Initiatives Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SNRY remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. 158,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,373. Solar Energy Initiatives has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks.

