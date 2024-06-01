Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKLW) Short Interest Down 20.0% in May

Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Spark I Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPKLW remained flat at $0.15 during trading hours on Friday. Spark I Acquisition has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.17.

About Spark I Acquisition

Spark I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

