Spire (NYSE:SR) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Spire in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.17.

NYSE SR opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. Spire has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.70.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 76.26%.

In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $73,223.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth $2,001,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $2,130,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,127,000 after buying an additional 80,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after buying an additional 29,666 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 5.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,713,000 after buying an additional 33,153 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

