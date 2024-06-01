StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CTLT. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $63.50 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.14.

NYSE CTLT opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.27. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 79.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.7% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

