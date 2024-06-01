StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 426,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 177,350 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,028,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at $757,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,361,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Stratasys by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

