StockNews.com Downgrades Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
QRTEA opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $278.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
