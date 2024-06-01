StockNews.com Downgrades Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

QRTEA opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $278.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

