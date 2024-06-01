StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Marine Petroleum Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is 102.50%.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

