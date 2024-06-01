StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Stock Up 0.2 %

SLCA stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.16.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $650,062.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Silica news, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $650,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $662,507.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,445.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,570 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.