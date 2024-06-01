TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,700 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 375,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
TH International Price Performance
Shares of THCH remained flat at $1.12 during trading hours on Friday. 33,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,722. TH International has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $185.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.34.
TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter. TH International had a negative return on equity of 1,859.11% and a negative net margin of 55.72%.
About TH International
TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
