TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,700 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 375,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of THCH remained flat at $1.12 during trading hours on Friday. 33,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,722. TH International has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $185.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter. TH International had a negative return on equity of 1,859.11% and a negative net margin of 55.72%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TH International stock. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its stake in TH International Limited ( NASDAQ:THCH Free Report ) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,386 shares during the quarter. Zazove Associates LLC owned about 3.19% of TH International worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

