The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.87.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $344.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $365.71. The company has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,244,330.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total value of $4,779,608.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,244,330.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,366 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,755 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $723,000. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 26.5% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 134,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

