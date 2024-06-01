The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $161.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $118.00 to $161.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $140.94 on Tuesday. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $146.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.64 and a 200-day moving average of $107.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,863. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 73.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Teradyne by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

