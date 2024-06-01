Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,800 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the April 30th total of 714,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 891.6 days.
Tokyu Fudosan Stock Performance
Shares of TTUUF stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. Tokyu Fudosan has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76.
About Tokyu Fudosan
