Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,800 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the April 30th total of 714,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 891.6 days.

Tokyu Fudosan Stock Performance

Shares of TTUUF stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. Tokyu Fudosan has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76.

About Tokyu Fudosan

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

