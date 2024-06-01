Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNXP

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of TNXP opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $15.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.16.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 260.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 242,358 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.