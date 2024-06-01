Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC) Short Interest Update

Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ TBMC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.80. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,430. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 132,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Company Profile

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

