Truist Financial Boosts Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $100.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palomar from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.30. Palomar has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $89.22.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.28. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Palomar’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,250 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,366. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,250 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,366. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.32 per share, for a total transaction of $84,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,505 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,487,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Palomar by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,399,000 after purchasing an additional 69,615 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Palomar by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,076,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,752,000 after purchasing an additional 109,261 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 954,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Palomar by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 460,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,560,000 after purchasing an additional 27,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

