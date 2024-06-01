Truist Financial Lowers Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $17.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CCL

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 2.53. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $314,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 697.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 270,262 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.