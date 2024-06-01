Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Unity Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a market cap of $280.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.04. Unity Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 24.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Unity Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

In related news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,600 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $70,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $28,359.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,600 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $70,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $28,359.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Hughes sold 1,156 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $31,535.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $884,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 75.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 47.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.