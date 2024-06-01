Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Universal Health Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the health services provider will earn $2.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $13.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.05 EPS.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.60.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $189.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.95 and a 200-day moving average of $161.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $119.90 and a 1-year high of $189.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,736,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

