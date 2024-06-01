Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.31. Viasat has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,511,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Viasat by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,923,000 after acquiring an additional 458,959 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,936,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Viasat by 1,752.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 159,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 150,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

