Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Purchases $332,900.00 in Stock

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Waters Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Waters stock opened at $308.90 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $367.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.45 and a 200 day moving average of $321.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The business had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waters by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,637,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 295.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,102,000 after buying an additional 95,577 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,620,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WAT

Waters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.