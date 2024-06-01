Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Purchases $332,900.00 in Stock

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Waters Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Waters stock opened at $308.90 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $367.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.45 and a 200 day moving average of $321.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The business had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.78.
Read Our Latest Research Report on WAT
Waters Company Profile
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Waters
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.