Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Watsco comprises approximately 2.4% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Up 0.1 %

WSO stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $474.90. The stock had a trading volume of 317,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,711. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.53 and a 1-year high of $491.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $449.47 and a 200 day moving average of $418.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

Insider Transactions at Watsco

In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.25.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

