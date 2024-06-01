Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $152.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $135.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.28. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $148.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $725,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,965.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,497 shares of company stock worth $29,263,354. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,673,000 after acquiring an additional 220,598 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after buying an additional 163,747 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,113,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,703,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 968,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,903,000 after buying an additional 34,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,007,000 after buying an additional 364,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

