Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $2,623,044,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,132 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,314,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.92. 25,386,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,286,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $208.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

