WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Sells $852,923.18 in Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $852,923.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

WESCO International Trading Up 0.3 %

WESCO International stock opened at $179.39 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.30 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.07.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.13). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth $639,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth $2,278,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on WESCO International from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

