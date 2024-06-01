WOW-token (WOW) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $220.99 million and approximately $0.87 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000384 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004152 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007841 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02209627 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $0.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

