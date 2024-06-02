10,800 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Bought by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 576.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,472,000 after buying an additional 61,084,123 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 227.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after buying an additional 42,449,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after buying an additional 30,413,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KVUE shares. William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

NYSE KVUE opened at $19.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $26.74.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

