15,316 Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Purchased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60.2% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.57. 105,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,597. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average is $51.15. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.