2,624,590 Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Acquired by Meritage Group LP

Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,624,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,850,000. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises 4.8% of Meritage Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 24,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:CP traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.36. 2,215,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.30 and a 200 day moving average of $81.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CP. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

