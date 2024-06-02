30,146 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,672,000. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.8% of ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 459.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

AbbVie Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $4.93 on Friday, reaching $161.24. The stock had a trading volume of 15,664,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,604. The company has a market cap of $284.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

