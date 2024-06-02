3,311 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,311 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in CVS Health by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $139,177,000 after acquiring an additional 859,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in CVS Health by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $3.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,366,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,665,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.