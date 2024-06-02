389 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Acquired by Adero Partners LLC

Adero Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,048,728,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,630,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,008,000 after purchasing an additional 301,848 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 6,309.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,410,000 after acquiring an additional 246,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $132,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up from $625.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.15.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 1.4 %

KLAC traded down $10.60 on Friday, hitting $759.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $437.20 and a 52-week high of $791.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $709.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $644.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.