3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,300 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 528,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

3SBio Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSBF remained flat at $0.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. 3SBio has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

About 3SBio

3SBio Inc, an investment holding company, develops, produces markets, and sells biopharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. The company provides TPIAO, a recombinant human thrombopoietin to treat chemotherapy-induced thrombopenia and immune thrombocytopenia; Cipterbin, an anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer; TNF, pre-filled aqueous injection solution.

