908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Short Interest Update

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the April 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on 908 Devices

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 908 Devices

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp purchased 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $58,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 488,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,759.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $178,500 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 24.5% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 15.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Trading Up 2.3 %

MASS stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. 314,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,063. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17. 908 Devices has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $217.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.02.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 68.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. 908 Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 908 Devices will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

908 Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.