Adams Wealth Management Sells 7,202 Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Adams Wealth Management reduced its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,202 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management owned 0.08% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 423,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,035,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MORT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.15. 127,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,925. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $268.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.34. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $12.56.

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

